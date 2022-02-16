Boman Irani To Turn Director; Reveals Project Details Amid Chock-a-block Acting Schedule

Boman Irani has tried his hand at numerous professions before making it big as an actor. The veteran actor used to work as a waiter as one point, before putting his passion for photography to good use.

He is now all set to try his hand at another responsibility in the world of showbiz, wielding the director's microphone for the first time.

Boman Irani to make directorial debut in 2022

Boman Irani, in an interview with Hindustan Times, shared that he had been thinking about making his directorial debut for a while now. The Munnabhai MBBS star shared that he had penned the script himself. He added that he hoped to start the film by mid-2022.

Boman's plans to devote time for his directorial venture, however, would depend on his professional commitments as an actor. He shared that there was a 'whole slate of releases' for him this year, which included Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Detective Shergill, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Sooraj Barjatya's Unchai. That was not all, he said that the once he completed the shooting of the films underway currently, he would start the shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next film.

Boman stated that there was no 'escape' from these films as it was a 'part and parcel' of his life. He shared that he would do them as long as he would live.

Not just directorial debut, the actor will also be making his digital acting debut. The 62-year-old shared that he shot for the series in Chandigarh and that the shooting was 'hectic.' The actor said that such days of hard work on the sets was what he enjoyed, unlike the days where one had to 'keep looking at the clock and be like why is the needle not moving.'

Boman Irani on the professional front

Boman had recently starred in the film 83. He had played the role of former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer in the film. The movie, based on the iconic 1983 World Cup win of the Indian cricket team, was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year.



