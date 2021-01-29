Boman Irani Wishes Wife Zenobia On 36th Anniversary; Lists Down 'some Complaints'

Boman Irani took to his official Instagram handle on January 28 and shared an adorable picture with his wifey Zenobia Irani. Boman and Zenobia celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on January 28. On the special occasion, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his ‘old friend’. In the caption, Boman listed some complaints about his ‘buddy’ Zenobia.

Boman Irani calls wifey his 'old friend' on 36th anniversary

In the picture, Boman and Zenobia can be seen hugging each other and flaunting their bright smiles while posing for the selfie camera. Boman went for a purple shirt and grey blazer, while wifey Zenobia was dressed in the dark-blue coloured outfit. She wore minimal jewellery and subtle make-up and kept her straight hair loose. The couple can be seen wearing shiny black sunglasses. While sharing the picture, Boman wrote, “It’s been 36 years buddy! This year I’d like to list some complaints… I could do without the ‘your tea is getting cold’ every morning. Also, ‘have you eaten?’ At 1.05 pm every day. Will list some more next year. Happy anniversary old friend. Not just to us, but the whole blessed Khandaan that you spoil, love and care for” (sic) with several red hearts.

A slew of celebs from the industry dropped wishes on Boman Irani's wedding anniversary. His fans too couldn’t stop drooling over the couple. Faridoon Shahryar commented, “Mubarak to both of you” with a smiley face emoticon. Boman’s Made in China co-actor Mouni Roy, Farah Khan Kunder, Prajakta Koli, Dia Mirza, Usha Jadhav and many more dropped red hearts and wished the adorable couple. Actor Tisca Chopra commented, “Zenemacao!! And you Bapu… stay exactly as you two are!! Full couple goals. Happy anniversary” with a red heart. A fan commented, “U didn’t call her your stalker this time. She’s so charming” with several smileys and a hugging face emoticon.

On the work front, Boman Irani was last seen in films like Made in China, Drive in 2019 and Maska which released this year. He will next be appearing in 83 as Farokh Engineer, starring alongside Ranveer Singh. He will also be featured in a Kannada flick titled Yuvarathnaa.

Image Source: Boman Irani's Instagram

