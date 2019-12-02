Boman Irani's Birthday: Best Co-stars He Has Worked With In His Career

Actor Boman Irani has been a part of various films like Main Hoon Na, 3 Idiots, No Entry, Don, Heyy Babyy, Sanju, and Total Dhamaal. He has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 3 Idiots. The actor was last seen in Made in China, playing a pivotal role alongside Rajkummar Rao. The star will be next seen in the movie '83, where he will be playing the role of Farokh Engineer. The actor turns 60-years old on December 2, 2019. On Boman Irani's birthday, let us take a look at some best co-stars he has worked with.

Best Co-stars of Boman Irani

Farah Khan

They both were seen together in the film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. The romantic-comedy was directed by Bela Bhansali Sehgal and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunil A Lulla, and Sandip Ssingh. Boman Irani played the role of Farhad Pastakia in the movie and Farah Khan played the character of Shirin Fuggawala.

Sanjay Dutt

They both were seen in various films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Sanju, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many others. He was praised for his role in Munna Bhai series. He played the role of Dr. JC Asthana in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

ALSO READ | Boman Irani On The Sets Of Kayoze Irani's Directorial, See Pics

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is seen in different films with the actor like PK and 3 Idiots. Both the films were blockbusters and were entertaining. The films did well at the box office and camaraderie between both the actors were highly appreciated by fans. In the movie PK, he essayed the role of Cherry Bajwa, Chief editor of a news channel.

ALSO READ | Boman Irani’s Best Dialogues From 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' To 'Housefull 3'

Sharman Joshi

They both were seen in various films like Ferrari ki Sawaari and 3 idiots. In the movie Ferrari ki Sawaari, Boman was seen playing the role of Behram Deboo. Boman Irani was also the father of Rustam, the character played by Sharman Joshi.

ALSO READ | Boman Irani: Iconic Roles By The Actor That Stunned The Audience

ALSO READ | Boman Irani Speaks About Why He Turned Down The Role Offered To Him In Vicky Donor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.