Boman Irani's Father-in-law Passes Away At The Age Of 86; Actor Pens An Emotional Note

Veteran actor Boman Irani took to his Instagram to relay the unfortunate news of his Father-in-law passing at the age of 86. The actor shared a picture of his late father-in-law and penned a sweet note in his memory. His son, filmmaker Kayoze Irani also took to his social media to share multiple pictures of his grandfather and recalled the last couple of days he enjoyed with him. Read their posts below.

Boman Irani's father-in-law dies at 86

The Jolly LLB actor took to his Instagram to mourn the death of his wife Zenobia Irani's father. Describing him as an 'upright bloke', the actor talked to lengths about his father-in-law and how he became an inspiration to him and his sons. He wrote, ''He never grumbled. He was always grateful. He never missed an opportunity to do good. A more upright bloke I have never met. 86 glorious years he celebrated and requested us to continue to celebrate. Zenobia’s dad and hero Parvez.''

The actor continued, ''Inspiration to me and my sons. His was an innings played to perfection. Mostly in singles…but with humble elegance with every royal stroke. Will miss you!''

Kayoze Irani on his grandfather's death

Ajeeb Daastaans director Kayoze Irani also took to his Instagram to share several images of his grandfather. In his caption, the filmmaker reminisced on his last few days with his grandfather and how he discovered his passing early in the morning. Starting his note by writing, 'RIP my dear grandpa', he continued, ''Today as I woke up and went to say good morning to my grandfather. I found that he had breathed his last. My grandfather and I have shared many a laughs, our love of trains and our sitting over dinner and just faffing about old stories. As the pandemic hit him and my granny moved in with me. And I was lucky to share his last few years under my roof. I have never known a more content man, more honest man and more happy man than him.''

He also talked about being fortunate enough to have spent the last years with his grandparents. Kayoze added, ''And I’m so glad that I had the chance to live closely with him and the opportunity to take care of him in his final years. I am glad he went in peace and I’m glad he is in a better place. But I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace my dear papa. Love you.''

