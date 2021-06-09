Boman Irani's Mother Jerbanoo Irani Passes Away At The Age Of 94

Bollywood actor Biman Irani’s mother Jerbanoo Irani passed away on June 9, 2021. The news of her demise was confirmed by Boman through a social media post. He shared a photo of her and penned a heartfelt lengthy note as a tribute to his mother.

Boman Irani’s mother passes away

In the picture, the late Jerbanoo Irani was smiling widely for the camera. In the caption of the post, Boman Irani writes, “Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning.” He went on to write that she played the role of both mother and father to him since she was 32 years old. Boman also wrote that his mother was filled with funny stories that only she could tell.

Boman also recalled his early days and said that his mother’s hands ‘always dug deep’ in her pockets ‘even when there wasn’t much there.’ He also reminisced the time she would encourage him to go watch movies in the theatre along with other compound children and also treat them with popcorn. He also wrote that she was very ‘sharp’ till the end and would often fact-check Wikipedia and IMDB.

Concluding, he wrote, “She always said ‘“You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.” “Make people happy” She said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star.” As soon as Boman Irani’s Instagram post was shared, his fans and followers expressed their heartfelt condolences. Actors like Dia Mirza, Prajakta Kholi, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda expressed their grief as well. Tisca Chopra wrote, "She was everything you say and more .. her warmest hug from Mahatma vs Gandhi is still with me .. what a life'.

Image: BOMAN IRANI'S INSTAGRAM

