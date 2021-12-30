Boman Irani's Son Kayoze Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Asks Fans To 'take Precaution'

Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor best known for his role in Student Of The Year and took to his Instagram and made the announcement. Kayoze wrote that he had symptoms and also asked his followers to take precautions.

Kayoze Irani took to his Instagram and wrote, "So I have tested positive for COVID-19. No alcohol, no non-veg, no socialising. (Never thought I would say these words). Symptoms are there. And they are not fun. So please take all precautions before you step out. Stay strong and see you in 2022."

India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and in Maharashtra itself, on Thursday witnessed a massive spike in the daily coronavirus as well Omicron cases as it reported 5,368 fresh infections. Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent, according to health department data. Also with the growing threat of the Omicron variant, several states have imposed fresh guidelines for New Year eve. On December 28, Delhi shut down all the cinema halls.

Several other Bollywood celebs alike Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Nora Fatehi tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Also earlier this month, actor Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive after they attended filmmaker Karan Johar's dinner party. Later Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor along with Seema Khan, who had also attended the party tested positive for the virus.

Booster doses in India

Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will start administering booster doses in January. On December 25, PM Modi announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. The PM also informed that the healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses (COVID booster doses)" from January 10, 2022, onwards. He also noted that citizens above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the doctor's advice starting from January 10, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kayozeirani