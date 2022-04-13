Bombay HC Declines To Stay 'Jersey'; Shahid Kapoor Starrer To Release On April 22

Plagued by multiple postponements since last year, Shahid Kapoor's passion project Jersey recently faced yet another setback after an author named Rupesh Jaiswal filed a copyright infringement case at the Bombay High Court against the sports drama flick. However, ruling in favour of Jersey, the High Court on Wednesday dismissed the stay on the upcoming film.

The writer, who had reportedly moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the release, had claimed that the story, plot and concept of the film belonged to him.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey confronts legal tussle

In his petition, Jaiswal alleged that the Telugu original from which Jersey has been adapted, as well as the remake, has plagiarised his story. He claimed that he had registered a script named The Wall with the Film Writers Association (now Screenwriters Association) back in 2007. Jaiswal further added that there were numerous similarities between the films with his script, and also alleged that the makers of the movies had modified their scripts to escape plagiarism allegations.

Bombay High Court dismisses stay on Jersey

As per a report by Bar & Bench, Jersey has finally won the legal battle and the film will be released on the scheduled date. This came after the Bombay High Court dismissed the stay on the movie. After multiple postponements, the film will now finally be released on April 22, 2022.

#BombayHighCourt refuses to stay release of #Bollywood film #Jersey.



Justice RI Chagla rendered verdict in the copyright infringement suit filed against actor #ShahidKapoor and producers of the film. @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/RBFe8umBDN — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 13, 2022

A tweet by the publication read, "#BombayHighCourt refuses to stay release of #Bollywood film #Jersey. Justice RI Chagla rendered a verdict in the copyright infringement suit filed against actor Shahid Kapoor and the producers of the film."

More on Jersey

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his forthcoming much-awaited film, Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband.

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor