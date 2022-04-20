Bombay HC Directs 'Jersey' Makers To Credit Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal; 'Don't Close Door'

Obstacles seem to be causing problems for the makers of Jersey. After the film was dragged into the court over a stay on the release, the Bombay HC made a special request to Jersey makers. Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal had approached Bombay High Court against the release of the film, stating that he had registered the film’s script in 2007 and the film is a copy of his storyline.

After the single-judge bench had refused to grant interim relief of stay on release on the ground that there was a delay in seeking remedies, aggrieved Jaiswal approached the Division Bench through an appeal.

Bombay HC makes special request to Jersey makers

Writer Jaiswal suggested through his lawyer, Advocate Vishal Kanade, that if the producers were willing to give him credit in the film, his grievance would be taken care of. "My instructions are that. If the other side gives credit then this suit can be decided,” his lawyer submitted.

Listening to the request made by Jaiswal, the Bench of Justices KR Shriram and NR Borkar sought a response from the producers if they were willing to consider the request put forth by Jaiswal.

"Don't close the door. If you see, whenever movies have been dragged to court, those movies have bombed. It is a curse! The sadness is enough to ruin it. Just consider it…If there is something, then think about it,” the Bench suggested.

After considering the request and suggestions made by the court, Senior Advocate Dr. Birendra Saraf, appearing for the producer, informed the High Court that it would be difficult to concede to the request of Jaiswal as the original writer according to the producers had already been paid an amount of ₹3 crores.

With this, Kanade stated on instructions that he would withdraw the appeal and hope that the filmmakers could think about adding Jaiswal's name at a later stage.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShahidKapoor/Shutterstock