Bombay HC Dismisses Raj Kundra's Petition Challenging 'illegal' Arrest In Porn Film Racket

In a big development, the Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed Indian businessman Raj Kundra's plea challenging his 'illegal' arrest and the remand order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in the alleged porn film racket. While listening to his petition, which sought his release from the Arthur Road jail, Justice A S Gadkari noted that the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was within the conformity of law and did not require any interference.

The Bombay High Court said, "The aforesaid would lead to a conclusion that the remand to custody by the metropolitan magistrate is within the conformity of law and does not require any interference."

Kundra's plea sought to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the Bombay HC to grant relief to him. He had contended that his arrest was 'illegal' and in complete violation of the mandate of section 41A of the CrPC.

Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Raj Kundra and key accused Ryan Tharp were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on July 27 after two extensions of their police custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch had told the court that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. Some of the important details of the case came to light through international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts for which forensic auditors have been appointed. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts had been frozen following the probe.

Republic Media Network also learned from its sources that the ED could file a case against Kundra under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as huge funds transfer to and from foreign entities were involved.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The next day Mumbai Police revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshot app was owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.