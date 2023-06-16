Bombay HC Quashes Molestation Case Filed By Rakhi Sawant Against Mika Singh

Mika Singh was accused of molesting Rakhi Sawant in 2006. An FIR filed against the singer mentioned that he had forcefully grabbed and kissed the actress in public. In April of this year, the actress moved the court against the claims.

3 things you need to know

Mika Singh was accused of forcibly kissing Rakshi Swant in 2006.

The singer moved the court to squash the FIR.

The High Court quashed the FIR against the singer today as both parties settled out of court.

FIR against Mika Singh quashed

The FIR against the singer was filed on June 11, 2006. The FIR and chargesheet mentioned that he had grabbed and kissed Sawant at a party in Mumbai. Mika was charged with a case of molestation and assault under sections 354 and 323, respectively of the Indian Penal Code.

(Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant pose for a selife on a plane | Image: Rakhi Sawant FC/Twitter)

In April this year, the singer moved the court to get the FIR quashed. According to ANI, the High Court, on June 15, quashed the FIR and chargesheet. The court revealed that the FIR was quashed because the actor and singer settled the matter out of court.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant become the centre of controversy

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant made headlines when the singer grabbed the actress by her waist and kissed her at his birthday party. This even resulted in the singer getting arrested, though he got bail soon after. While the issue garnered much attention at the time, the duo has seemingly resolved their differences and continue to share a civil relationship.

Mika Singh moves court for a 17-year-old case

In April this year, the singer moved the Bombay High Court to get rid of the 17-year-old case against him. His advocate Falguni Brahmabhat had told the court, “Singh and Sawant have buried the hatchet and have resolved their issues”. She also mentioned that the case has been in ‘limbo’ for many years and even though a chargesheet has been filed, charges are yet to be framed against Singh.