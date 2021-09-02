Last Updated:

Bombay HC Reserves Order On Kangana Ranaut's Plea In Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Bombay HC reserved its order on actor Kangana Ranaut's plea in the case filed by lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar last year in November.

Written By
Digital Desk
Kangana Ranaut, javed akhtar

Image: Javed Akhtar/Facebook/Kangana Ranaut/Instagram


The Bombay High Court reserved its order on Wednesday on a petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking the dismissal of the criminal defamation proceedings against her by a Mumbai court on a complaint by lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Kangana Ranaut, who was represented by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, had stated that the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri, which had initiated criminal defamation proceedings against her, had failed to apply its mind to the case. It claimed that the complainant and witnesses he mentioned in the complaint were not independently examined by the lower court. They stated that only the Juhu police's discretion was relied upon to initiate the case.

Court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea

Siddiquee called the police inquiry into the case  "one-sided" during the proceedings presided over by the single bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere.

"My witnesses were never examined. The magistrate should have ensured that no party is harassed," Siddiquee told the HC.

In response, Akhtar's counsel Jay Bharadwaj stated the police went through the complaint as well as the excerpts of the interview in which Ranaut had allegedly made those defamatory comments and then ordered the police inquiry.  He added that the witnesses and also Ranaut were summoned to ensure an impartial inquiry, but she did not adhere to the summons.

Akhtar had filed the defamation case against Ranaut in November last year. He had accused her of making 'baseless comments' against him while linking him to the 'coterie' in the Hindi film industry in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He had called Ranaut's statements 'damaging' to his reputation.   

In December, the Andheri metropolitan court concluded that the case was made out against Ranaut and directed the Juhu Police to carry out the investigation into the case.

Ranaut's failure in appearing as per the summons had even prompted the court in issuing a bailable warrant against her in March. However, the warrant was dismissed later that month.

Akhtar also approached the court and sought to intervene in her passport renewal plea in July. He had then stated that she had not informed the court about his case against Ranaut and that she hid it to obtain a favourable verdict.   

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Bombay HC
First Published:
