Bombay HC Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Alia Bhatt, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Producers

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court continued its stay on summons issued by a Mumbai court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against the producers of the upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, its lead actor Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, who penned the book on which the film is based. Earlier, in August, the High Court had granted an interim stay which was extended by way of today's (December 22) order, Bar and Bench reported.

The Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon, Mumbai had issued summons in the defamation complaint that was filed by Babuji Shah, who claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shah claimed that the chapters on Kathiawadi in the novel titled The Mafia Queens of Mumbai were 'defamatory', it tarnished her reputation and infringed upon her right to privacy.

'No knowledge Shah existed': Bhatt's lawyer

According to the report, the film producers, Bhansali Production Private Limited along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, and the authors have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the issue of such summons and the process issued against them. Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, who is appearing for the producers and Bhatt, has said that they had no knowledge about the existence of Shah, the alleged adopted son of Kathiawadi, Bar and Bench reported.

Advocate Ponda also highlighted the order of the Mumbai City Civil Court dismissing a suit seeking a permanent injunction against the authors to restrain them from publishing, selling, or creating third-party rights on the novel. He also highlighted the conditions required for constituting the offence of defamation were not made out.

During the session, lawyer Narendra Dubey, who is appearing for the complainant, said that the adoption issue was resolved in another proceeding before the city civil court. He added that even in the book the authors had admitted knowing about the adopted son. Justice SK Shinde, however, mused that Shah had failed to prove that he was the adopted son of the deceased woman.

Justice Shinde emphasised that the issues deserve attention since the right to raise grievances against defamation is limited to family members or close relatives, thus it was important for Shah to prove he was one of them. Thus, Justice Shinde passed the following interim directions:

1. Stay on the proceedings against the accused, and

2. Stay on the summons issued against them

The novel is authored by Zaidi and Borges. The book is based on the life of the late Gangubai Kathiawadi, a social activist who worked for the rights of sex workers.

Bhansali is in the process of making a feature film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on the novel. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 18 February 2022.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)