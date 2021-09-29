Bombay High Court Provides Relief To Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra In Property Dispute Case

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who essayed films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi 6, was recently granted relief by the Bombay High Court in a property dispute case. The court has dismissed an application filed by land developers for the return of suit to the "proper Court" from the high court. Mehra, along with co-petitioners PS Bharathi, and Nissa Hoosain Nensey had approached the High Court with the dispute which arose from a development agreement between Pali Hill Neptune Co-operative Housing Society and Avenue Seasons Properties LLP, the developer. The Society consists of two buildings and two bungalows. The bungalows were owned by Mehra and Nensey in the upmarket Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai.

The dispute between the two parties aroused when an agreement signed on November 4, 2020, between the building society and the developer stipulated that after the redevelopment process, Mehra and Nensey would also be provided apartments. Mehra and Nensey claimed that they were being arbitrarily treated on par with flat owners. The suits filed by the two challenged the resolutions passed by the society for redevelopment and sought bungalows instead of flats.

Bombay High Court provides relief to filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in a property dispute case



According to various media reports, the ace filmmaker and his fellow petitioner Nensey sought a declaratory order from the High Court that they are owners of their respective bungalows, and challenged the resolutions passed by the Society for a revamp. Followed by this, the developer then filed an application under Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act seeking the return of plaint to the Co-operative Court and for reference of disputes to arbitration.



Apart from this, in another application filed by the developer under Section 9, he sought the appointment of the Court Receiver and taking possession of the premises. The developer argued that filmmaker Mehra and Nensey were members of the society, and thus they are bound by the arbitration clause in the agreement and would hence get flats only. In their reply to the application, the two opposed it and submitted that the agreement was limited to the society and developer only. They said that they were not signatories or parties to the agreement.



Justice Gautam Patel after hearing arguments from both the parties stated that an arbitration agreement is an "expression of volition and consensus ad idem of the contracting parties" and nothing which can be inferred at. He noted that there were certain members of the society who were the signatories; hence he stated that the non-signatory members cannot be bound by it. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for the second week of October.



