Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence On Sridevi's 'accidental' Death: She Used To Starve...

Boney Kapoor, who had previously maintained silence regarding the tragic loss of his wife and actor, Sridevi, has now opened up about her demise for the first time. The actress died in 2018. He revealed that the late actress followed strict diets without salt, which sometimes led to blackouts.

Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel room in February 2018.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi tied the knot in 1996.

Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi's death was not 'natural'

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor clarified that Sridevi's demise was not a "natural" death but rather "accidental". He explained that he had refrained from discussing the matter earlier but decided to speak up now. The investigation concluded that there was no foul play involved.

"It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental," Boney said.

Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi broke her teeth after fainting in bathroom

Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi often followed extremely strict diets without salt, which led to health problems, including blackouts. He mentioned that she was committed to maintaining her appearance on-screen. "She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue," he said.

He shared that Sridevi had a history of low blood pressure and had experienced blackouts even before their marriage. Boney said that he was aware of her dietary preferences and urged doctors to advise her to include salt in her diet, but she did not take the matter seriously.

Boney shared an incident narrated by actor Nagarjuna, who revealed that Sridevi had once fainted in the bathroom during a shoot due to a crash diet. He further added that this incident led to her breaking her teeth. "It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth," he said.