Boney Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Judaai' Sharing BTS Pictures Featuring Sridevi; See

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is currently basking into the success of his recent production Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar. The film came out to be a mega-hit with a reported box office collection of Rs 33.5 crore on its opening day. While Boney Kapoor is surely celebrating the positive response the film is receiving, he recently looked back to his 1990s hit film Judaai.

On February 28, the hit film Juddai clocked 25 years. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. Celebrating the silver jubilee of the movie, Boney Kapoor shared several behind the scenes photos from the 1997 film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor revisited old memories and shared some BTS pictures from the shoots of the romance drama Judaai. The first picture had the official poster of the film featuring the three Bollywood stars in black coloured outfits. The second picture had Boney Kapoor, late actor Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar from the sets of the film. Boney Kapoor was seen smiling at the camera as he stood next to his late wife.

The next photo saw Boney Kapoor posing with Paresh Rawal. Paresh Rawal could be seen sporting his iconic hairstyle with a question mark made with a few strands of his hair. Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor revealed the movie is still one of his most cherished films. He wrote, "One of my most cherished films, Judaai completes 25 years. Even today the film is extremely popular on television and OTT platforms." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the post and wrote, "we had fun shooting this film especially the Los Angeles and vegas schedule." Janhvi Kapoor also called her father "handsome" reacting to his throwback pictures.

Details about Judaai

Judaai starred Anil Kapoor as Raj Verma, Sridevi as Kaajal Verma and Urmila Mtondkar as Jhanhvi Sahni. The film's plot revolved around Kaajal, who gets lured by wealth and asks her husband to marry his boss' daughter in exchange for money. However, she is unaware of the consequences this complicated relationship leads to. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and was based on the 1994 Telugu film Shubhalagnam.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor