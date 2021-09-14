Boney Kapoor, Family Get 10-year Golden Visa For UAE, Producer Thanks Dubai Government

After Sanjay Dutt, the recent celebrity to receive a golden visa for UAE is film producer Boney Kapoor. The ace producer took to Twitter and informed fans about the development. In his text, Boney mentioned that he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa. In his post, Boney expressed his sincere gratitude to the Dubai government for granting them the golden visa.

The 65-year-old producer hailed Dubai as the ‘best destination’ and wrote, “Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind-hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE."

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system that allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents from various walks of life including science, knowledge, and sports to become a contender by applying for it. These golden visas are issued for five or ten years and are subjected to renewal accordingly. In the past, cine stars who have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai include, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt who has been staying in Dubai with his family for quite some time now had taken to his Instagram and shared a picture while holding the golden visa. The actor in his post had mentioned that he received the prestigious visa "in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai.” He also thanked the UAE Government and Hamad Obaidalla, COO of flydubai for support.

According to various media reports, after completing his treatment for cancer, the actor along with his producer-wife Maanayata traveled to Dubai to be with their 10-year-old twin sons - Shahraan and Iqra. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor's last production venture was the Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu movie, Vakeel Saab. The movie was released on April 9, 2021, and was a box-office hit. It was the official Telugu remake of the Hindi movie PINK and starred Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Apart from this, he is one of the producers for the Ajay Devgan starrer Maidan which will be releasing on October 15, 2021.

IMAGE: PTI