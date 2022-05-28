Boney Kapoor Loses Rs 3.82 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After His Credit Card Gets Misused

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has fallen prey to cyber fraud. Unauthorised transactions of around Rs 4 lakh were carried out using his credit card, as per ANI.

The veteran producer has lodged a police complaint about the five unauthorised transactions that took place on February 9. In the complaint, it is mentioned that the Rs 3.82 lakh was transferred using Boney Kapoor's account through five different transactions.

The complaint lodged by Kapoor was registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. He learnt of the fraud when the money was deducted from his bank account. He enquired about the incident and requested details of the transactions from the bank. Later, he alerted the police about being duped.

In the written complaint, Kapoor alleged that he hasn't shared the details of his credit card with anyone. He also did not receive any calls from a bank or any other source regarding the card details. Officials suspect that someone must have acquired the data, while Kapoor was using the card.

As for the deducted amount, the money was transferred to the bank account of a company in Gurugram. Further investigation into the case is underway. Meanwhile, Kapoor hasn't spoken about the fraudulent activity yet. More details regarding the case can only be confirmed once the investigation is complete.

Boney Kapoor on the work front

In terms of work, Boney Kapoor's last collaboration with Ajith Kumar for Valimai turned out to be successful at the box office. The duo has once again joined hands for their next which is tentatively titled 'AK 61'. The shooting of the movie has begun in full swing, post which Ajith Kumar will start shooting Vignesh Shivan's next which is named 'AK 62'.

Apart from this, Boney Kapoor has also joined hands with daughter Janhvi Kapoor for their maiden project namely, Milli. Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor while sharing a slew of memories from the sets of the film, also penned a length note for her father as a tribute to the amazing experience in this ‘special movie.’

She wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”