Boney Kapoor Marks 22 Yrs Of 'Pukar', Recalls How Lata Mangeshkar Agreed To Star In Song

Film producer Boney Kapoor made his Instagram debut last year. Since then, he has been treating his fans and followers with throwback pictures and videos. Recently, the filmmaker marked 22 years of his iconic film, Pukar featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles. He also dropped a few throwbacks of behind-the-scenes pictures as he penned a long note in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the producer also dropped a picture from the sets of the film. The picture features himself, his late wife and actor Sridevi and legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. Check out the picture below.

Boney Kapoor celebrates 22 years of 'Pukar'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Boney Kapoor posted a picture where he, Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar can be seen sitting as they discussed the project. As for the caption, he wrote, "Will remain eternally grateful to Lataji for honouring us by agreeing to enact her song for our film, Pukar, a rare gesture... I will cherish forever."

The filmmaker also shared a post featuring the poster of the film and a BTS snap of Anil Kapoor receiving an award. He captioned the post, "4th February 2000 we released ‘PUKAR’ it’s been 22 years , it has too many first’s to its credit. First time Lataji shot for a film , her song in the climax was picturised on her , First Indian film to be shot in Alaska, Mexico , Moheb Valley in Utah , Anil’s first National Award, The Film too got National Award , My first film with AR Rahman , ‘Maidaan’ will be my 5th film with him.First time countries 6 top DOP shot for the film, Ashok Mehta, Santosh Sivan, Jeeva , Baba Azmi , Ravi Chandran & Gopal Reddy.First time Javed Saab shared lyrics credit with Majrooh Saab. Besides all the first’s we were privileged to have a Special Show for the then Prime minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji & the then Home minister Shri L.K. Advaniji ."

Released in 2000, Pukar is an action thriller film co-written and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Alongside Anil and Madhuri, the film also stars Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam and Om Puri. Even though it was a critically acclaimed film, it performed average at the box office. The film also went on to bag two National Film Awards, including the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and the National Film Award for Best Actor for Anil Kapoor's performance as Major Jaidev Rajvansh.

