Boney Kapoor On Comparison Between Sridevi & Janhvi Kapoor; 'My Baby Has Just Started...'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Mili, which marks her debut project with her producer-father Boney Kapoor. The makers recently organised a trailer launch event for Mili, which was also attended by the father-daughter duo. During an interaction with media, the producer, in response to a question, addressed the years-long comparisons between Janhvi Kapoor and her late mother-actor Sridevi.

During a media interaction, a reporter told Boney Kapoor that he sees shades of Sridevi and her potential when he sees Janhvi. To this, the filmmaker responded, "Everybody has a different mechanism to understand a character and to perform accordingly. I wouldn’t say perform, (rather) become the part. That was one of the major USPs of Sri and perhaps Janvhi carries the same DNA."

"She also picks up the character or rather gets into the character and doesn’t play the part but becomes the part. Which is why you’ve seen the growth she’s done in the films so far," he further added.

'My baby has just started her journey': Boney Kapoor

Soon after this, when the reporter tried to get Janhvi to share her thoughts about the same, Boney intervened in between and stated that Sridevi had done over 150-200 films, while the Goodluck Jerry actor has just started her career.

"The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don’t put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother," said Boney.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mili, co-starring Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role. Her upcoming projects include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bade Miyaan Chhole Miyaan and more.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor