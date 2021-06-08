Boney Kapoor Opens Up About Anshula Kapoor's Discharge From Hospital Packed With Paparazzi

Prominent Indian film producer Boney Kapoor opened up about his eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor being admitted to the hospital and getting discharged in the presence of paparazzi. The veteran producer also gave Anshula Kapoor's health update to the netizens and assured them the whole process went smoothly despite having so many photographers present. Take a look at what Boney Kapoor had to say.

Anshula Kapoor in hospital

Admitted for a routine health checkup for blood pressure and sugar, the daughter of the famous producer was visited by his father and sister Janhvi Kapoor. At the same time, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was also admitted at the hospital due to health complications, Hence, the media constantly surrounded the hospital. Boney Kapoor talked about the same with SpotboyE and revealed Anshula's current condition.

The producer stated that the legendary actor Dilip Kumar was also admitted to the same hospital and therefore, the paparazzi's presence was 'stronger than ever'. However, despite these obstacles, the producer securely took his daughter home after getting discharged. Giving Anshula Kapoor's health update, Boney Kapoor assured the netizens that she was home and healthy.

More on Anshula Kapoor

The 30-year-old daughter of Boney Kapoor is reportedly very close with brother Arjun Kapoor and her step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. A look at Anshula's Instagram is enough to prove their bond for the netizens. Anshula has been, recently, working with her brother Arjun Kapoor to raise funds for India to fight against the pandemic. Founder of Fankind, Anshula has involved several Bollywood celebrities in her initiation so far, including Tapsee, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, etc.

Her fundraiser provides ambulances in several regions of the country as well as pet boarding services in places like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Chennai. Along with this, the initiation also provides tiffin services in various cities of the county and also raises awareness on many social issues in India. The elder sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor uploads several personal moments with her family on Instagram to flaunt their bond with her followers. Check out some of Anshula Kapoor's posts with her family here.

IMAGE- ANSHULA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

