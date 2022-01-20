Boney Kapoor Reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor Visited Sets Of 'Mr India'; Here's Why

Producer Boney Kapoor, on Thursday, took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of throwback pictures from the sets of his 1987 production, Mr India. The pictures feature veteran actors- Jeetendra and Shashi Kapoor, who visited the film's sets to 'witness the crew's madness'. Check out the pictures below.

Boney Kapoor drops BTS pics from Mr India sets

In the first picture, film director Shekhar Kapur can be seen engaging in a conversation with actor Jeetendra and Boney can be seen standing in the background. While in the second picture, Boney can be seen sitting while speaking to the veteran actor and director Shashi Kapoor.

As for the caption, the filmmaker shared how the actors had come to the sets. He wrote, "Some esteemed guests who came to witness the madness of the crew on the sets of Mr India but went back appreciating the passion of every crew member. The film was shot for over 300 days & all the special effects were done live in Camera nothing was left for post, as the existing special effects studios/setups were outdated & their outputs/jobs were quite tacky."

Boney's major throwback pictures received appreciation from his fans and followers. His daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor was also quick enough to drop a lovely comment. She commented, "Looking good papa" with a slew of heart emoticons. Several fans were also generous to use adjectives like 'handsome' and 'great looking'. A fan highlighted how all the four men in the two pictures were Kapoors. He wrote, "Kapoor hi Kapoor!"

Mr India is an iconic film which was released in 1985. The film features Anil Kapoor, late actor Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, late actor Amrish Puri and others. Earlier, Boney went down memory lane and shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the film on social media. The video gave a closer look at how Boney Kapoor was completely involved during the shooting of the film as he can be seen in the video having conversations with the cast and crew of the film including the lead cast, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It further gave a sneak peek at how the entire team of the film had so much fun while shooting.

In the caption, he revealed how the present date in 1985 was the same day when they began shooting for this film and added that he was sharing some of the moments from the making of the film with everyone. The caption read, "It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India, sharing some moments from the making of the film."

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor