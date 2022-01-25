Boney Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With Janhvi Kapoor & Sridevi At Niagara Falls; See

Boney Kapoor joined the world of social media in November 2021 when he launched his Instagram account. He often shares throwback pictures with Sridevi on social media. This time, the actor has shared a picture featuring late actor Sridevi and daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, film producer Boney Kapoor shared an unseen photograph of Sridevi holding her little munchkin Janhvi Kapoor. As mentioned in the caption, the picture is from the trio's visit to Niagara Falls in 1998 when Janhvi was small. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor opted for a black sweatshirt, while Janhvi donned a blue co-ord set and all of them looked adorable as they posed in the backdrop of beautiful Niagara Falls. Boney captioned the picture, "At Niagra falls in 1998". Fans have been showering love on the post with lovely comments. Fans have been showering love on the post with lovely comments.

Fans drop wonderful comments on Boney Kapoor's post

A fan commented, "Awwwww Cute baby Janhvi 😩❤❤", another fan wrote, "Both are super😍👏". Netizens wrote, "Missing you Sridavi a lot", "Little Janhvi ❤️", "My love with her love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", "So beautiful & very talented & gorgeous actress one only Bollywood first female super star sriji❤️❤️🙌😍👏", "here Janhvi is your copy in childhood ☺️😍", "Sree ji looks absolutely beautiful ❤️🙌", "This jodi evergreen jodi of bollywood".

This is not the first time that Boney has shared his late wife's picture. He often remembers Sridevi and this can be proved by the producer's Instagram handle. Recently, shared a throwback picture of Sridevi in which she looks adorable in a traditional white saree. The picture features the late actor decked up all sindoor, with Boney written on her back. Boney captioned the post, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in the year 2012."

Boney Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Boney Kapoor has completed the shooting of several films amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to media, he has completed shooting for the Ajith starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with her father Boney Kapoor for the first time for the film Mili. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the director's own Malayalam film Helen.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor