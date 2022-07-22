Boney Kapoor is an avid social media user. The producer is at the forefront when it comes to sharing some priceless memories of the Kapoor clan. From sharing unseen throwback pictures with his brother Anil Kapoor to sharing some childhood glimpses of his daughters- Janhvi and Khushi, the filmmaker's Instagram timeline is filled with some special moments of the Kapoor family.

Yet again, Boney Kapoor took to a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture of Janhvi Kapoor playing with Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda from their childhood days.

Boney Kapoor shares an unseen pic of Janhvi, Agastya and Navya

On Friday, Boney Kapoor headed to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a rare picture. The pic featured little Janhvi Kapoor playing with Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda. In the photo, Navya and Janhvi can be seen donning black attires with the latter pairing her dress with a cute black floral hairband. Agastya on the other hand was seen dressed in a yellow full sleeves high neck dress. Sharing the picture, Boney wrote in the caption, "Memories of childhood Agastya ,Janhvi & Navya ."

Here, take a look:

Boney Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Boney Kapoor is very active in sharing cute pictures of all four of his children on Instagram. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the producer posted an adorable photo of baby Janhvi. In the post, the Dhadak actor wore a red coloured traditional attire and some golden accessories. Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor penned Janhvi Kapoor's qualities and mentioned how she always spreads warmth around her. Boney Kapoor wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@boney.kapoor