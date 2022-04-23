Boney Kapoor Shares His Physical Transformation Journey; Quips 'Managed To Tuck My Shirt'

Bollywood celebs are often seen undergoing major transformations for their roles in films or otherwise. From Sara Ali Khan to Bhumi Pednekar, B-town actors' fat to fit transformation journeys have always managed to inspire and motivate their fans.

The latest addition to the list is filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who recently took to his social media handle and shared some pictures showcasing his physical transformation. The ace filmmaker managed to shell out some major fitness goals for his fans and followers.

Boney Kapoor shares his transformation journey

On Saturday, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, Kapoor is seen posing with his legs crossed, donning denim over denim outfit. In the next picture, he is seen sporting a grey coloured tracksuit. The next set of pictures is to draw a comparison between his present physique and how he used to be earlier. Sharing the pictures, the film producer penned a quirky caption. He wrote "2019, Thanks to Keto I was 93/94 kgs, also managed to tuck my shirt & belt was visible 😂"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Great sir" another wrote "Fit and fabulous 🙌🤩" whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor too couldn't resist reacting, Janhvi wrote "Time to get back to this papa!!!"

Here, take look at her comment-

Boney Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor often shares cute pictures of all four of his children on Instagram. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the producer posted an adorable photo of her daughter Janhvi. The Dhadak actor was seen donned in a red coloured traditional attire with some gold jewellery. Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor penned Janhvi Kapoor's qualities and mentioned how she always spreads warmth around her. Boney Kapoor wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@boney.kapoor