Film producer Boney Kapoor made his Instagram debut last year. Since then, he often takes rides back to his memory lane and shares throwback pictures from his younger days. While some feature his late wife and actor Sridevi, many others have his children. He recently shared a childhood picture of him posing with legendary Bollywood star Waheeda Rahman. The film producer also shared the back story of the photo in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor dug out a black and white gem from his old album. She shared a monochrome photo of him posing with Kumar Gaurav, late actor Dilip Dhawan and legendary star Waheeda Rehman. In the photo, a beautiful Waheeda Rehman could be seen donning short kurti, sharara and a dupatta. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor could be seen smiling in a checked suit while standing next to the Bollywood diva. Sharing the picture, Boney Kapoor revealed it was from 1969 when he went to Rishi Kapoor and Randheer Kapoor's sister, Ritu Kapoor's wedding reception.

In the caption, he wrote, "1969 Ritu Kapoor’s (Nanda) marriage reception held at RK studios we got the opportunity to click a picture with one of most dignified, graceful, talented & beautiful Waheda Rehmanji ." He further explained who was who in the photo and wrote, "Standing nxt to her in black suit is me , nxt is Bunto (Dilip Dhawan) , nxt to him is Bunty ( Kumar Gaurav)."

Some more throwback pictures shared by Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor often shares throwback pictures of him and his family via Instagram. He recently shared a photo from the late 90s from the sets of the film Pukar. In the photo, the Valimai producer could be seen dressed in a warm jacket and pants as he stood on a glacier. Sharing the picture, he revealed he was in Alaska and was trying to check if the glacier was hard or soft. He wrote, "1998 during the shoot of ‘Pukar’ . On a glacier in Alaska trying to play the part of the Rangers who wud check how hard or soft is the glacier as they wud cave in at times & the Ranger wud know by checking the surface for the crew to land & shoot on the glaciers."

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor