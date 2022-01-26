Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Dharmendra Attending His Sister Reena's Wedding; See

On Saturday, producer Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account and dropped a throwback picture featuring veteran actor Dharmendra Deol . The picture is from Boney's sister Reena Kapoor's wedding. Dharmendra also attended the wedding which took place in 1983.

Kapoor captioned the picture, " Dharamji on learning that our sister was getting married at the same Hotel where he was staying during one of his shoots in Delhi, very graciously came down to the banquet hall to bless the couple. This was on 18th February 1983". The photograph features Reena and her film producer husband Sandeep Marwah sitting amid wedding festivities. Dharmendra is seen holding Sandeep's hand in the monochrome picture.

The picture garnered several comments but one which got noticed was of Sandeep Marwah as he wrote, " Super!" Fans couldn't resist lauding the picture in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Boney sir, I often see you posting these throwback photos. Bohot achha lagta hai purani yaadein dekh ke sach main", another fan wrote, "I really like Boney uncle your post🙋🏻‍♀️♥️😊hw you describe with exactly Date love to see your post @boney.kapoor @arjunkapoor @anshulakapoor and really love Arjun & Anshula brothers Sisters love goal 😊" and some even commented with heart emojis.

This is not the first time that Boney Kapoor went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture, a day before, the producer shared a photo from his visit to Niagra Falls with his late wife Sridevi and little Janhvi. Taking to his Instagram handle, film producer Boney Kapoor shared an unseen photograph of Sridevi holding her little munchkin Janhvi Kapoor. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor opted for a black sweatshirt, while Janhvi donned a blue co-ord set and all of them looked adorable as they posed in the backdrop of beautiful Niagara Falls. Boney captioned the picture, "At Niagra falls in 1998".

Boney Kapoor on work front

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is backing Ajith starrer Valimai, which recently has completed shooting. He also produced Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with her father Boney Kapoor for the first time for the film Mili.

