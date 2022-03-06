Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are very close to their father and they constantly treat their fans with some of their amazing family pictures. Furthermore, Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has managed to strengthen her foothold in the industry following her debut in Dhadak.

As daughter Janhvi turns a year older today, Boney Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned to make her daughter feel special. On Janhvi's birthday, Boney took to his Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture of the actor. Along with the picture, the Indian film producer also penned a heartwarming wish for his daughter.

Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday

On Sunday, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of Janhvi from her childhood days. In the picture, the little Janhvi is seen donned in traditional attire and jewellery. Along with the picture, Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt caption for his daughter where he listed all her best qualities. Boney Kapoor wrote "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta 🤗🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘🥳"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and flooded it with birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor. One of the users wrote "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful actress of now" another wrote, "Daughters are very special blessing that always make you smile xx ♥️♥️♥️"

Boney Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Boney Kapoor's latest project Valimai received a thunderous response at the box office. Along with this, he also has a lot of projects in line, including Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with her father Boney Kapoor for the first time for the film Mili. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the director's own Malayalam film Helen.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Goodluck Jerry, Mili, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs. Mahi.

Image: Instagram@boney.kapoor