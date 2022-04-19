Boney Kapoor's Latest Post Shows Fun Sibling Bond Between Arjun & Janhvi Kapoor; See Pic

Film producer Boney Kapoor is an active Instagram user. Soon after his Instagram debut in 2021, the filmmaker began posting throwback pictures of himself and his family. He recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a goofy picture of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, which features their cute sibling bond.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor shared a cute childhood photo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from one of their US trips. In the photo, Arjun Kapoor, who was seemingly in his teens at that time, was standing in a green field with his baby sister Janhvi. He wore a grey and red coloured t-shirt with blue jeans, while Janhvi gave a cute smile at the camera while being dressed in a white top and denim skirt. The sister-brother duo looked adorable as the Bhoot Police star held his sister's braid in the air.

Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor mentioned that it was from one of his work trips to the US. The Valimai producer revealed the photo was taken in Burlington, during the shoot of Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2003 film Khushi. In the caption, he wrote, "Arjun & Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont ,USA) during the shooting of Our film KHUSHI." Sanjay Kapoor showered his niece and nephew with love via the comment section.

Boney Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Boney Kapoor often shares cute pictures of all four of his children on Instagram. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the producer posted an adorable photo of baby Janhvi. The Dhadak star wore a red coloured traditional attire and some golden accessories. Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor penned Janhvi Kapoor's qualities and mentioned how she always spreads warmth around her. Boney Kapoor wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are , simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta."

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and had two children with her - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The filmmaker then got married to the late Bollywood star Sridevi and had two more daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor