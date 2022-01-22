Boney Kapoor's Tribute To Shammi Kapoor Wins Him A Trophy At Party; See Jahnvi's Reaction

On Saturday, producer Boney Kapoor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video. In the video, he can be seen dancing his heart out on Junglee song Mere Yaar Shabba Khair in actor Shammi Kapoor's style and attire. The filmmaker could be seen paying a befitting tribute to the late iconic actor with his style and his memorable dance moves in the old video. Boney Kapoor, who seems to be a die-hard fan of the late actor, also shared that he won a trophy at the party he attended.

Boney Kapoor pays tribute to Shammi Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Boney Kapoor posted a video where he can be seen dressed in a black outfit, resembling Shammi Kapoor's attire. He can be seen grooving to the tunes of the iconic song. As for the caption, he wrote, "My ode to Shammi Kapoor, tried my best and was awarded the closest clone/dressed star of 60/70’s at the party and was presented with a trophy."

Seeing her father in a fun avatar, actor, and daughter Janhvi Kapoor could not resist commenting. She wrote, "Papa" with a sling of red heart emoticons. Even Khushi Kapoor liked the video posted by her father. Many other fans and followers also dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces, and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Boney has produced Ajith Kumar starrer highly-anticipated film, Valimai. Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a police officer, Arjun, while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist in Valimai. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers earlier announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu languages fueling the anticipation of the audience. With the release date postponed, Valimai has joined films like RRR, Jersey, and more in the list of movies hard-hit by the COVID pandemic.

Valimai has joined the list of movies being postponed due to the rising cases of COVID. The movie was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Pongal 2022 as millions of fans across the nation expressed their anticipation for the same via social media. However, it seems like cine buffs will have to wait a little longer to catch the movie in theatres.

Taking to their official social media handle, makers of Valimai dropped a note announcing the postponement of the film which also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Gurbani Judge among others. The decision to postpone the movie was taken in favour of putting forward public safety and following protocols amidst rising concerns of the coronavirus infection.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor