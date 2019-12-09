Box Office Verdict 2019 | Films That Failed To Attract The Audience

The year 2019 saw many epic movies being released on the big screen. Some of the movies became commercial successes and some couldn't fetch much on the box office. However, the fans have enjoyed everyone that hit the theatres and showered love for their favourites. Here is a list of some of the flop movies that failed to entertain the audience on the silver screen.

India's Most Wanted

The Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted is considered to be one of his biggest flops. The action film was a disaster on the box office as it failed to retain the invested amount. The budget of the movie was ₹30Cr and the lifetime collection of the movie is ₹13.06CR. However, the first-day collection was ₹8Cr and it only managed to earn ₹11Cr in the first week.

Prassthanam

Prasthanam is a multi-starrer political drama. It is a Bollywood remake of a south film with the same name. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Chunkey Pandey and Amyra Dastur in leading roles. The movie's lifetime collection is only ₹6Cr whereas the making of the film crossed ₹35Cr.

Made in China

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer comedy-drama, Made in China, is considered to be a box-office disaster of 2019. The budget of the movie was ₹20 Cr but it managed to gross ₹4 Cr on the first day, ₹9 Cr in the first week and ₹12 Cr as the lifetime collection respectively. Although the movie had a unique concept, it failed to attract the audience.

Laal Kaptaan

Laal Kaptaan started with a lot of buzz on the internet and the poster attracted a lot of attention. However, the movie's lifetime collection is shockingly ₹5 Cr. The budget of the movie was ₹50 Cr, and so the movie was removed from the theatres in a short time.

