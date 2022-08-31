'Boycott Brahmastra' Vs 'We Love Alia Bhatt': Why Twitterati Are Going Hammer & Tongs

Amid the massive ongoing 'Boycott' trend in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra seems to be the next film on netizens’ target after Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger. As the release date of Ayan Mukerji's directorial approaches, it has been catching netizens’ attention with ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ trending yet again. On the other hand, there were some who began lending their support to Alia Bhatt in order to do some damage control by sharing ‘We Love Alia Bhatt’ online amid the boycott trend.

Twitterati divided over ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ vs ‘We Love Alia Bhatt’

In the latest, even as Alia Bhatt's fanbase makes an attempt to shower support upon her by trending ‘We Love Alia Bhatt,’ the netizens have begun a widespread ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ hashtag again which has been creating a buzz on Twitter. As the netizens continue trending the hashtag while urging others to boycott the film, many are pinpointing their specific issues why. One notable aspect is also that it's trend vs trend, as the 'Boycott Bollywood' side is calling out the 'We Love Alia Bhatt' trend for being suspiciously monotonous in its content.

For its part, the 'Bollywood boycott' trend is taking the internet by storm with several netizens expressing their anger over various issues related to Bollywood films. In the face of the Raazi actor's big upcoming film, some people online have a bone to pick with a recent Alia Bhatt comment about telling people to not watch her films if they don't like her. “If you don’t like me, don’t watch me” Alia Bhatt had said in a recent interview.

R u all ready to fulfill the wish of alia Alia said ‘If u don't like me then don't watch me’ @aliaa08 brahmastra will be super disaster don't underestimate the power of people! #BoycottBrahamastra #JusticeForssr — Bheemsen Singh (@Bheemse03338446) August 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s comment is not the only reason behind netizens boycotting the film. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview where he talked about ‘being a big beef guy’ sparked controversy and angered a section online. Further, issues of nepotism are never far from being at the core of the 'Boycott' trend, and this continues to be the case in the Brahmastra row as well.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt