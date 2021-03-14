Brad Pitt Speaks German In Real Life Unlike His Character In 'Inglourious Basterds'

Inglourious Basterds happens to be one of the top films in the list of Brad Pitt’s movies. Directed by ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, the film was released in 2009 with Brad in the lead. The film is based in the era of Nazi-occupied France, and both German and French are extensively spoken in the film by various characters, depending upon the nature of their roles. However, it shown in the plot that Brad’s character of Lieutenant Aldo Raine could not speak German, whereas the actor himself speaks the language well.

Brad Pitt’s German on and off the screen

Brad Pitt has portrayed the role of Aldo Raine, who is an officer of the American forces sent to eliminate as many Nazis as possible in the territory of Nazi-occupied France. The character is portrayed to be merciless in his approach while dealing with the Nazis. As the film makes its way towards the climax, it is shown that Aldo Raine along with his men enter the cinema hall full of Nazis as Italians, as they are not familiar with German. While his character is shown to not understand German, Brad himself is said to not only understand German, but speak the language as well.

While he is based out of United States, Brad has German ancestry. He learnt the language during the course of his several visits to the country, according to IMDb. He has visited Germany many times out of the curiosity of his ancestry which is how he picked up the language. However, in the film, his character only speaks English and a little Italian. The character eventually became one of the most popular ones among the many iconic roles that Brad has portrayed in his career.

Inglourious Basterds had a wide star cast, with quality actors such as Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Fassbender and Diane Kruger among others working alongside Brad Pitt. Apart from Brad himself, Christoph Waltz also received a lot of praise for his portrayal of an evil but cunning Nazi officer, Colonel Hans Landa. This film went on to receive global success and won several awards of various categories.