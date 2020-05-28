Brad Pitt's Best Co-stars According To Box-office Collections

Brad Pitt is considered to be one of the biggest Hollywood superstars. Brad Pitt's movies include Babel, Voyage Of Time, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ocean's 11, Ocean's 12, Full Frontal, The Mexican, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and several other blockbusters. Brad Pitt has worked with some of the finest actors in the industry. Listed below are Brad Pitt's best co-stars to date according to box-office collections.

Brad Pitt's best co-stars to date according to box-office collections

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt's pairing with Angelina Jolie has been one of the best ones on-screen. The chemistry between the two was majorly loved by the masses. However, the duo has done only two major movies together - Mr. and Mrs. Smith and By the Sea. When it comes to By The Sea, the film collected an average box-office collection of $3.3 million whereas their former film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith brought about a whopping ‎$487.3 million.

Cate Blanchett

Brad Pitt has worked with Cate Blanchett on three major films. Brad Pitt's chemistry with Cate Blanchett is unbeatable and many fans have loved to see the on-screen pair. Their films together are Babel, Voyage Of Time, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. In Voyage Of Time, both Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett were narrators. At the box-office, their film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button landed with $335.8 million whereas Babel landed with $135.3 million.

Julia Roberts

When looking at Brad Pitt's best co-stars, Julia Roberts has to be included. Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt starred in four major films. Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt's chemistry has set the stage on fire and the masses have loved to see the two on the big screen together. Although not all their films have been loved by the critics or have been successful at the box-office. Together they were seen in Ocean's 11 & Ocean's 12, The Mexican, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. At the box-office, Their film, Ocean's 11 landed at $450 million whereas Oceans's 12 collected $362 million. Their film The Mexican collected $147.8 million whereas Confessions of a Dangerous Mind collected an average of $33.1 million

Julia Ormond

Brad Pitt and Julia Ormond worked in two movies together. The on-screen pair were seen in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button which landed at the box-office with $335.8 million. They were also seen in the 1994 film, Legends of the Fall which collected $160.6 million.

