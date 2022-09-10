After much anticipation and delays, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva hit the theatres. The film was announced a few years back but faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as per many movie-goers, the film did not reach their expectations as it failed to entertain the masses. Recently, senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi gave his insights about the film and revealed what factors can work in favour of the trilogy's success.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that he has been hearing some good things about the latest Bollywood film Brahmastra's VFX. However, as the film is a trilogy, whose first part was released on September 9, Singhvi penned that it will ultimately need a good script. He further gave examples of several hit film franchises, including Harry Potter, Marvel and DC films, and mentioned how they all have a "strong" basis in writing.

He wrote, "Hearing very good things about Bhramastra VFX. But given that it's a trilogy, only a good script will work. Remember all fantasy series like GoT, Harry Potter & Marvel & DC stuff have a strong basis in script."

Netizens react to Brahmastra

Despite the massive buzz, Ayan Mukerji's directorial has fallen short of satisfying netizens. As many viewers caught the early shows of the film in theatres, a majority of them seemingly left disappointed. Many viewers took to their Twitter handles to share their reviews about the movie. While some netizens quipped that they were disappointed, many others called the film a "disaster." Here is how netizens are reacting to the film.

#Brahmastra - Rating ⭐️½



More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva follows the story of a young man, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who discovers that he possesses the powers of Agniastra after he meets Alia Bhatt's character Isha. Apart from the two, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, who plays the lead antagonist. The film marks the first part in the trilogy on which director Ayan Mukerji has been working for nearly a decade. It also introduces a new world of Astraverse, written by Mukerji.

