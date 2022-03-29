'Brahmastra': After 5 Years, Ayan Mukerji Announces Wrap Of Alia-Ranbir Starrer; See Pics

There are certain films that keep fans on their toes and after RRR if there is any other film that fans are waiting for, then it has to be Brahmastra among all. The Ayan Mukerji directorial film has been on floors since 2019 and the long-pending project had piqued the curiosity of the fans with the posters and first glimpses. Now, finally, after five years, the makers announced the wrap-up.

Starting from conceptualizing the idea behind shooting the film, Brahmastra has been the talk of the town as it also marks love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first onscreen film after they professed their love for each other. After completing the shooting in Varanasi recently, Ayan took to Instagram and penned a post announcing the wrap of a ‘lifetime journey.’

Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra wrap up

The director shared a BTS picture from a song shoot for the film along with another picture while posing with the lead stars. In the note he shared on Instagram, the director expressed his happiness about shooting for the film amid the mystic hues of Varanasi and stated how the ghats and people were just as splendid as he had thought.

While calling it a wrap, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director wrote, “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!” “Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy, and blessings Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come,” Mukerji added.

After multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Earlier, on 2 States actor’s birthday, the makers had unveiled Alia’s character in the film as Isha. On the other hand, Ranbir plays the character of Shiva.

IMAGE: Instagram/BrahmastraFilm