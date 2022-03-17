Ayan Mukerji is excited about his upcoming yet highly-anticipated venture, Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from them, the film sees a notable cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others. The plot revolves around a man realising the influence of some old powers on him, and his association with the strong weapon from ancient Indian texts, Brahmastra.

Ayan Mukerji reveals the concept art of Alia's character from Brahmastra

Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji recently dropped a fresh yet intriguing poster from his forthcoming film which sees Alia Bhatt in an intense look. Sharing the concept art of Alia's character Isha on his Instagram handle, Ayan wrote in the caption, "POSTER 2 Beautiful. Fierce. Brave. Shiva’s Shakti. If He is Fire, She is the Light BRAHMĀSTRA PART ONE #ASTRAVERSE (Thank you again, Rahul Nanda)." The second photo in the post sees the animated character of Alia standing under a strong wave.

Ayan shares the first look of Alia Bhatt's character in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt's first look from the film was recently seen in a teaser video shared by director Ayan Mukerji. In the teaser, Alia's character Isha was seen in an embrace with Shiva in a ball of fire as a drop from the clouds fell on her. Right from light-hearted moments where she was seen smiling in both traditional and Western outfits, to running for her safety, being overwhelmed by a force of the wind, looking at the skies in wonder to expressing delight over Shiva's powers, the teaser captured her various moods.

Marking his dear friend Alia's 29th birthday, Ayan shared the teaser on his photo-blogging site and wrote, "For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra."

More on Brahmastra

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is being released as a trilogy.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji