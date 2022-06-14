With only a day left for the release of the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra trailer, headliners Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are feeling all the jitters and excitement. Currently busy filming for their respective projects, the duo sent out a special video message to the fans to urge them to tune into the trailer that will be released in the early hours on Wednesday.

The duo tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai and will be seen romancing amid the action-packed events in the upcoming film. Set to be a three-part franchise of the universe called the Astraverse, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share video message ahead of trailer release

The official social media handle of Brahmastra shared the video message recorded by the lead duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the fans ahead of the Brahmastra trailer. Clad in his sunglasses, the 39-year-old recorded the message in the car where he talked about giving his everything to the venture over the years. He also admitted being excited to see how the audience will react to the trailer.

Ranbir Kapoor said, ''Tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. Brahmastra trailer comes out tomorrow. I know you have been waiting for a long time for this film. And I have been eagerly waiting to witness your response to the film. Actually, I am dying from the inside. I don't even know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of a film like Brahmastra. We have given out blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, and kidney. We gave our everything for this film. And I truly hope and pray that it excites, delights and engages you guys''

On other hand, Alia Bhatt admitted that she was nervous enough to lose sleep over the trailer release. She said, ''Gentle but very forceful reminder that Brahmastra trailer is releasing tomorrow. It's not just a film. The kind of effort, energy, love, attention, and focus has gone into this film is out of this world and over the years people have been asking me about Brahmastra. And I have said 'Listen, my best friend, my wonder boy Ayan has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make and hopefully when it comes out you will love it and enjoy,''

''I believe the trailer is the most important unit that goes out from the film because based on the trailer the audience decides if they want to watch the film,'' Bhatt concluded. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva will release on September 9.