'Brahmastra': Alia Bhatt's First Look From Superhero Film Gets Fans Going 'OMG!'

Alia Bhatt is enjoying an eventful period in her career, as she delivered one of her notable performances at the box office with Gangubai Kathiawadi, is gearing up for the release of RRR, another period film directed by acclaimed filmmaker, and also signed her debut Hollywood film. However, that's not all, there is another major film that will be seen this year, Brahmastra.

As the actor marked her 29th birthday on Tuesday, there were special posts from all the teams of the aforementioned films. Her first look as Isha in Brahmastra became a talking point on social media and fans showered their love on her. The movie holds a special significance for her as it would be the first time that she would be sharing screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Her energy and charm stood out while her beau was only seen faintly in the video, fans said.

Alia Bhatt wows netizens with first look of Brahmastra on birthday

Alia's first look from the film Brahmastra was seen in a teaser video, where one could see her different moments alongside Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva. In one moment, Isha was seen in an embrace with Shiva in a ball of fire as a drop from the clouds fell on her. Right from light-hearted moments where she was seen smiling in both traditional and Western outfits, to running for her safety, being overwhelmed by a force of the wind, looking at the skies in wonder to expressing delight over Shiva's powers, the teaser captured her various moods.

In the caption, Alia wished herself a happy birthday and said that there was no better way or day to introduce her character than this day. She also expressed her love for director Ayan Mukerji, and called him her 'wonder boy.'

She also shared a 'fiery' poster to share that the movie was all about 'love and light.'

Netizens loved the special surprise, and expressed their love for the actor and her character. They used terms like 'my heart', 'OMG', adding that it was the best time to share her first look, and that they got goosebumps.

Brahmastra cast, release date

The poster also revealed that the movie was releasing on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others. The plot revolves around a man realising the influence of some old powers on him, and his association with the strong weapon from ancient Indian texts, Brahmastra. The movie is being released as a trilogy.