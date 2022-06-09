'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan's 'Guru' Holds The Mighty Sword Of Light In Latest Poster

After introducing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra's first look posters, makers have now revealed superstar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Guru' avatar. Director Ayan Mukerji dropped the character poster while reflecting on his first interaction with Big B in 2016. He stated that the Sholay star was fascinated by the concept of this planned trilogy, with his collaboration becoming a major turning point for the movie.

In the poster, the actor is seen exuding a fierce avatar as he holds a glowing sword of light, 'Prabhāstra', in his hands. His heavily bearded look with scars on his face has certainly piqued fans' curiosity about his role in the project.

Amitabh Bachchan introduced as 'Guru' in the character poster from Brahmastra

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 9, the filmmaker shared the poster and wrote, "GURU

(and his Prabhāstra - The Sword of Light). Since my first meeting with Mr Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmāstra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today!

This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmāstra..."

He continued, "And changed the destiny of our movie - by bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru - filling him with grace, wit and wisdom. So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the Greatest of Indian Cinema!" He also teased more of the superstar's character in the film's trailer on June 15.

Alia Bhatt also gave Big B a shoutout and wrote, "Here comes Guru." For the uninitiated, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. The magnum opus will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

The film is said to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It will be high on 'cutting edge technology' and provide 'never-seen-before visual spectacles'.

