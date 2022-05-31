'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Opens Up On His Friendship With Ranbir Kapoor; 'True Marriage'

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, while Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles. The teaser of the much-awaited film was unveiled by Ayan and Ranbir at an event in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the duo was also accompanied by RRR director SS Rajamouli, who will be presenting the film in the south.

Ayan Mukerji calls his friendship with Ranbir Kapoor a true marriage

Amid the teaser launch event, Ayan Mukerji talked about his friendship with Ranbir Kapoor, therefore terming it a 'true marriage'. As per Pinkvilla, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director said, "This was a true marriage. I committed a lifetime to make movies with Ranbir. We got along very well professionally and personally", adding that their way of thinking is very close, which they discovered on the sets of Wake Up Sid and that is the reason they became good friends in real life too.

'There is no better actor than Ranbir': Ayan

He went on to state, "It's a very natural progression that happened and because I was writing about characters so far, a protagonist that is close in age, to my and Ranbir's age, so far, there is no better actor than Ranbir to essay that." Ayan further stated that if he will be making a film about a very old man or a very young person, then he may choose to go to someone else, adding, "or then also we will ask Ranbir to play that part".

Makers of Brahmastra unveil film's teaser

The makers of Brahmastra have released a new teaser of the fantasy drama wherein they have unveiled the entire cast including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. This is the first time that the characters of the actors apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been unveiled, and netizens have expressed their excitement about the same online. Netizens even compared Mouni Roy's character with Scarlett Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will have a theatrical release on September 9, this year.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji