'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Promises Amazing Cinematic Experience In Gratitude Note To Fans

Makers of Brahmastra recently released the much-awaited trailer of the forthcoming fantasy drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is a part of a trilogy, which is the beginning of India's first original universe - the 'Astraverse.' It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology. However, it is set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope and everything will be told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

The trailer has been garnering much appreciation and praise from celebrities as well as fans and director Ayan Mukerji is overwhelmed. He has expressed gratitude towards 'everyone' for showering praises on his upcoming project.

Ayan Mukerji promises an 'amazing cinematic experience' in a gratitude note to fans

On Thursday, Ayan Mukerji took to his official Instagram handle and took a moment to thank all his fans who loved the trailer of Brahmastra. The note shared by the 38-year-old read, "Hello everyone, yesterday was a very very big very moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer." He went on to state, "A deeply, heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me. I feel so energised today, as we enter the last lap leading up to the film’s release!"

Promising an 'amazing cinematic experience' in his gratitude note, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker wrote, "We will give all that energy and more…our absolute best to give you guys a new cinematic experience with Brahmastra, one that I hope you will feel proud of. September 9, here we come. With love, light and gratitude, Ayan and team Brahmastra".

Brahmastra Trailer

As per the trailer, Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) is on the brink of epic love with a girl named Isha played by Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down after Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to Brahmastra and strength within him that can fight the power of Fire. The trailer saw Ranbir’s Shiva, Amitabh Bachchan’s Guru and Nagarjuna’s Anish protecting Brahmastra from Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist in the upcoming film. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji