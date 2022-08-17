Touted to be loosely based on ancient Indian texts, Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt romancing each other for the first time on the silver screens. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

With just a few days left for Brahmastra's premiere, the makers are pulling out all stops to build a significant hype around the project. Recently, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji headed to his social media handle and shared a video where he is seen explaining the concept of Brahmastra and the inspiration behind it.

Ayan Mukerji reveals the inspiration behind Brahmastra

On Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is seen talking about his inspiration behind Brahmastra. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor’s voice talking about light and its power. Later, Ayan is seen in the frame where he talks about how he was greatly influenced by Indian mythology and history." As a child, I grew up loving stories from Indian mythology," said Ayan. He continued, "My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses and I would sit immersed in these words for hours."

Ayan also stated that he loved stories of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Indian goddesses like Kaali and Durga. The film has several aspects that are inspired by Indian culture and mythology. Morever, the filmmaker also revealed that he had an inclination toward several Hollywood books." Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter were my all-time favourite books," he added. Ayan further said, "I observed how Hollywood was using technology to bring their stories to life." Overall all of these aspects helped in shaping Brahmastra's story.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra will see Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's isha embarking on a different journey of Astraverse. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others.

