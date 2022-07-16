'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Teases Shiva-Isha's Love Story Ahead Of 'Kesariya' Song Launch

The musical journey of Brahmastra will take off tomorrow, as makers will be dropping the full version of the song Kesariya. The track's teaser, which was dropped right before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, was much-loved by audiences, with many constantly requesting for its complete version to be released.

Director Ayan Mukerji penned a long note describing how fans' overwhelming love for Kesariya led him to change the film's promotional strategy.

He explained that the track is at the core of Brahmastra, encapsulating the leading duo's love. Not just this, Ayan heaped praise on the film's composer Pritam and how he conceptualised it after various sleepless nights.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, July 16, Ayan Mukerji shared stills from the track clubbed with fans' reactions. In the caption, he mentioned, "Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya! Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra!"

Ayan continued, "I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision." He then revealed that makers had always panned on launching a song about SHIVA as the first track of Brahmastra, however, the 'warmth' on Kesariya's teaser made them change their course.

He concluded by mentioning, "And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmāstra…!" He revealed that the song will be out in multiple languages, with each version having a distinct identity.

The upcoming fantasy adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will hit theatres on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYAN_MUKERJI)