Touted to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will follow Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's Isha embarking on a different journey of the Astraverse.

Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatres on September 9. With just a few days left for the grand release of the film, makers recently unveiled the highly awaited track Dance Ka Bhoot which features Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his terrific dance moves. To note, Brahmastra's previously released songs Kesariya and Deva Deva have already become chart-breaking hits.

Brahmastra's new song Dance Ka Bhoot out now

On Thursday, the makers of Brahmastra treated fans with its next song titled Dance Ka Bhoot. The song is set against the backdrop of Dussehra. In the video, Ranbir is seen showcasing his energetic moves as he grooves to the foot-tapping track. Dance Ka Bhoot is crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the song is a devotional number with a Bollywood touch in it. Its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song below:

Earlier, shedding light on the song, director Ayan Mukerji revealed, "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra…… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun-loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance."

More about Brahmastra

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. It will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

