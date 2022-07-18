'Brahmastra': Deepika Padukone To Join Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor In Part 2? Details Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has already created much hype among fans and the film's director Ayan Mukerji recently disclosed plans to make his own Brahmastra universe with multiple characters getting spin-off only if the first part succeeds. The forthcoming film is a part of a trilogy, which is the beginning of India's first original universe - the 'Astraverse'. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology.

The first part of Brahmastra will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing pivotal roles. Now, the buzz is that Deepika Padukone will also be joining the cast for its second part.

Brahmastra 2: Is Deepika Padukone joining the cast?

As per a source by Pinkvilla, Brahmastra 2 will feature the story of two key characters - Mahadev and Parvati. The source further added that Deepika Padukone has been locked by the makers to play the character of Parvati in the second part. Not only this, but the Piku actor will also make a cameo in Brahmastra, which will take the film into its next part, adding, "Padukone has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra 1: Shiva".

On Sunday, the makers released the full version of Brahmastra's first song Kesariya in all five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The song is composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song along with Nikhita Gandhi.

Recently, makers even unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra which saw Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) on the brink of epic love with a girl named Isha played by Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down after Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to Brahmastra and strength within him that can fight the power of Fire.

After garnering praises for the trailer, Ayan took to his social media space and expressed gratitude to fans. He shared a heartfelt note which read, "A deeply, heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me. I feel so energised today, as we enter the last lap leading up to the film’s release!".

