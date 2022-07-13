Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, is nearly two months away from its release. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who has been working on it for over five years now. As the film revolves around the most powerful weapon in Indian mythology, Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji is all set to introduce the world to Astraverse. On the occasion of Guru Purnima 2022, the director recently shared his vision of the upcoming film.

The filmmaker recently shared a video in which he explained his vision of the first part of the Astraverse that he is about to introduce in September. The director reveals that Brahmastra Part 1 is the first instalment in this Astraverse which begins with an image from the mystical time in ancient India, where a group of sages performs deep meditation in the Himalayas. For their meditation, the sages are blessed with Brahmashakti, from which Astras are born.

These Astras have within them all energies found in nature as well as the power of animals. These Astras are Jalastra, Pawanastra, Agnyastra, Vanarastra and Nandiastra. However, the lord of all the Astras is the Brahmastra. The guardians of the Astras named themselves the Brahmansh, who vows to protect the world. He further mentions how India is where the story of Brahmastra is set.

He adds how no one in the film industry has brought the story of Brahmansh and reveals the protagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is the Agnyastra himself in the forthcoming film. He adds how he has named the protagonist after his greatest inspiration, Lord Shiva.

Ayan Mukerji on sharing his vision of Brahmastra

Sharing the video, Ayan Mukerji penned, "THE VISION OF BRAHMĀSTRA - in ENGLISH ! While Brahmāstra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie." He further added, "On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in-depth about the concept of Brahmāstra - a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots…" "Hope you guys enjoy our imagination!", the filmmaker concluded.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will mark celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji