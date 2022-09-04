'Brahmastra' Event Cancelled: Hyderabad Police Cites Security Issues, Organisers Refute

With just a couple of days left for the release of the highly-anticipated sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, the makers have been increasing the curiosity of fans with special promotional events. With all eyes on the magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the makers recently received a setback after a pre-release event was cancelled at the last moment.

Apart from the ensemble star cast, the event was also supposed to feature RRR fame star Jr NTR as the chief guest. However, according to reports by Hindustan Times, the police permission for the event was denied because the application was submitted at the last minute. Denying the claims, the makers revealed that they had given their nod orally before.

Hyderabad police cites reasons behind Brahmastra event cancellation

As per the reports by the leading daily, a letter from the Hyderabad police claims that the organisers requested security at the last minute and it wasn’t possible for them to deploy heavy security for the event at such short notice. The media outlet cited sources from the department who confirmed that the letter is genuine and the permission was indeed denied.

According to the police, proper arrangements were also not in place. In response to the claims made by the police, the event’s organisers had a different say in the matter altogether. Shreyas Media Group who took charge of organising the starry event revealed that they had sought permission weeks in advance.

In a statement, the company cleared its stance and said, “On 25th of this month, on behalf of Adhyashree Infotainment (Shreyas Media) organization, we applied in the events department of Rachakonda CP office seeking police permission for the Brahmastra pre-release event. The acknowledgment copy was handed back on the 26th. It is not true that the application was made at the last minute. We applied as per the rules eight days ago.”

Further, the statement also added that the police representatives had also visited the Ramoji Film City, the venue of the mega event, and inspected the venue. "The local Circle Officer came to the event area two days ago to supervise the arrangements and advised some precautions. Based on past experiences, this time we arranged to deploy CCTV cameras along with barricades and a large number of bouncers to ensure that all the precautions mentioned by the CO are followed so that no mistakes are made," it read.

Apart from arrangements, another reason behind the cancellation of the event was that they cannot deploy asked police personnel for such a big event, considering the law and order situation due to Ganesh Visarjan. Due to the last-minute change in plans, the company had to incur a huge loss, reportedly around ₹2.25 crore. Meanwhile, the upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra, is all set to witness a theatrical release on September 9.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/Taran_Adarsh