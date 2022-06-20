'Brahmastra': Fans Speculate Deepika Padukone's Cameo, Share Visuals From Trailer

Ever since Ayan Mukerji's directorial sci-fi drama Brahmastra's trailer has dropped, it has become the talk of the town while fans hailing it. Starting from top-notch scenes to heavily loaded visual effects, the trailer has left fans speechless while seeing Ranbir Kapoor dwelling in a never-before-seen avatar.

Now, after almost five days of the trailer release, fans cannot get over the spectacular delight they had after watching a different world of supernatural powers unfolding before them. Fans have been intrigued with the detailing and the characterisation of their favourite stars. However, having said this, netizens have recently come up with their theory of actor Deepika Padukone performing a cameo in the upcoming film.

Netizens speculate Deepika Padukone's cameo in Brahmastra

The speculations arose after fans spotted the star in the trailer and were convinced with the theory regarding her involvement in the venture. Several fans shared screenshots from the trailer where a woman can be seen walking amid a picturesque background that showed energy breaking out from her hands in the form of water in the background.

Soon after the visuals went viral, netizens stormed the micro-blogging platform while expressing their excitement at spotting Deepika in the trailer. While no official confirmation about the new entrant has been made official by the team, frenzied fans are quite thrilled over the new speculations.

One of the Twitter users shared the screenshot from the trailer and wrote, "Well we know who it is now," while another user commented, "Deepika Padukone in and as jal devi," A third user appeared to be slightly confused with the visual, wrote, "I can't tell... the girl looks like #Deepika and also like #Kiara at the same time... I'm not sure." Another Twitter user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Trust me only Deepika can do justice with Jal Astra."

Well we know who it is now 😍 #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

I can't tell... the girl looks like #Deepika and also like #Kiara at the same time... I'm not sure. But I'm definitely excited about #Brahmastra :) I hope they release it in cinemas in Poland too ☺️ — Monika from Poland🇵🇱 (@PolishMonika) June 20, 2022

It looks like Deepika in the Brahmastra trailer. — ّ (@yourstrulygomez) June 20, 2022

The trailer has garnered immense love from the fans as its viewership is increasing every second. The film is a part of a trilogy, which is the beginning of India's first original universe - the 'Astraverse.' It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology. However, it is set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope, and everything will be told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

IMAGE: Twitter/RaviAhuja20/SeeYouAtTheMovie