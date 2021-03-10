'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot On Halt As RK, SLB Test COVID Positive: Report

Bollywood’s two big films Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi's shoot came to an abrupt halt, after actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali test COVID-19 positive. A detailed report by Mid-Day has stated that Kapoor was filming the Ayan Mukerji directorial at a Kandivali studio since February-end with minimal crew. Meanwhile, Brahmastra's leading lady Alia Bhatt reported to the set intermittently as she juggled the project with Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot.

Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi's shoot on hold

Interestingly, RK was shooting for the last leg of Brahmastra, before he tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday, that is March 8. Giving an update on the same, the report quoted a source saying that only Ranbir's portions are remaining. As per the report, Ayan will not resume the final schedule until his leading man is fully recovered.

On the other hand, the unit of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Film City too underwent another round of screening. Bhansali had filmed portions with Ajay Devgn in the last week of February. The director had moved on to a patchwork shoot. However, the shoot has now come to a standstill as the director is practising isolation in his Juhu office. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also gone into quarantine. However, no official confirmation either on their health or the shoot schedules has been forwarded.

Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive

A day after the rumours started making rounds on the internet, the Tamasha actor's mother Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and confirmed that Ranbir has been tested COVID positive. In her caption Neetu wrote, "Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions". He is currently in isolation at his flat in Bandra and the rest of the cast and crew of Brahmastra are being screened again.

Ayan Mukerji's dream project, Brahmastra, was announced in 2018. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020. But, the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown turned the tables. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, will release on July 30, 2021.