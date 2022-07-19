'Brahmastra' Helmer Ayan Mukerji Reacts To 'Kesariya' Memes: 'We Found It Interesting'

The highly-anticipated film Brahmastra is all set to arrive in the theatres in less than two months. Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's maiden collaboration, which is helmed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The makers of the film are keeping fans updated with the movie's trailer and clips ahead of the release.

They recently unveiled the most awaited track Kesariya from the movie, which was teased ahead of the couple's wedding in April. The track has left fans divided for its lyrics, which include Arijit Singh singing "love storiyaan," and it also resulted in social media platforms being filled with memes and jokes. Netizens also compared "love storiyaan" in Kesariya to many off-beat combinations like 'elaichi in biryani'. Ayan Mukerji, however, does not agree with it.

Ayan Mukerji on Kesariya trolls

As per a video surfacing on Reddit, Ayan Mukerji could be seen talking about the latest track Kesariya from his upcoming film Brahmastra. In the interview, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director opened up about the track and mentioned how he and his team have put "love storiyaan" in Kesariya with a lot of love as they found it interesting. He further joked how they did not find it like "elaichi (in biryani)" and thought it would bring a twist to the song.

Ayan Mukerji also said how the track is traditional and simple while the film is modern, the twisted lyrics of the song gives it a "fun twist" and hoped people will like it with time.

Ayan Mukerji said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (when a little salt comes between a lot of sugar, it has a unique taste." "Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more," he added.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a mythology-based fantasy adventure film and the first instalment in the 'Astraverse' designed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will play pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9.